Bitcoin Tumbles as China Escalates Crypto Mining Crackdown By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Bitcoin Tumbles as China Escalates Crypto Mining Crackdown
  • price dropped due to China expanding its crackdown on crypto mining.
  • Other cryptos like Ether, , and Dogecoin also traded low on Monday.
  • More than 90% of China’s bitcoin mining capacity is currently shut down

The price of Bitcoin dropped Monday on recent reports that China has expanded its crackdown on the mining of cryptos. Following this, Bitcoin traded as much as 9% lower Monday morning before recovering slightly.

BTC was last trading at about $32,300 per coin as of 7 AM ET, according to CoinGecko. Other cryptos, including Ether, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin, also traded lower this Monday.

Meanwhile, the declines came after bitcoin mines in the Sichuan Province were closed Sunday. In addition, more than 90% of China’s Bitcoin mining capacity is currently shut down.

Mining i…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR