Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 as China crackdown deepens

LONDON/HONG KONG — Bitcoin on Tuesday fell below $30,000 for the first time since January, adding to losses sparked a day earlier when China’s central bank deepened a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency slumped over 7% to $29,332, its lowest since Jan. 27, after giving up gains made in Asian hours. Its fall pushed down smaller coins such as ether .

Bitcoin tumbled over 10% on Monday, its largest one-day drop in over a month, with losses of nearly 30% in the last week alone almost wiping out gains for the year-to-date. It was last down 6.7% at $29,560.

The sell-off was sparked by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) urging China’s largest banks and payment firms to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading, the latest tightening of restrictions on the sector by Beijing.

Crypto exchanges were effectively pushed out of China by a 2017 rule change, but over-the-counter (OTC) platforms based overseas have sprung up to receive payment from people based in China and buying cryptocurrencies on their behalf.

“It basically says now OTC transactions are not legitimate … we are not allowed by the banks to transfer money for cryptocurrency purchases and sales,” said Bobby Lee, chief of cryptocurrency wallet app Ballet and formerly CEO of BTC China, China’s first bitcoin exchange.