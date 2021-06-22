Binance NFT Marketplace to Feature Andy Warhol’s Original Work By CoinQuora



Binance NFT Marketplace to Feature Andy Warhol’s Original Work



The Binance NFT marketplace launches this Thursday, June 24

It will feature Andy Warhol’s original work

Binance announced that it would launch the Binance NFT marketplace this Thursday, June 24. The Binance team announced that on the company’s official blog.

The firm said that its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) would feature exclusive collectibles. This includes some of your favorite artists and creators. Also, the team noted that they worked hard for this event. So, they will deliver what they think will be the ultimate, no-compromise NFT experience.

Further, they added that there’s something for everyone, whether you’re an avid collector, creator, or new to NFTs.

More so, Binance calls this first event auction ‘Genesis’. The event then will feature newly digitized NFT artwork from Salvador Dali. And also a tribute to Andy Warhol’s original works. So to announce the launch…

