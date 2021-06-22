Biden to nominate union lawyer to key seat on U.S. labor board

Article content

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he intends to nominate a senior union lawyer to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board as Democrats move to retake control.

Biden plans to tap David Prouty, general counsel of Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, the largest labor union for property service workers in the country with over 175,000 members, to fill the seat currently held by Republican William Emanuel, the White House said. Emanuel’s term is set to expire Aug. 27.

Biden last month nominated veteran union lawyer Gwynne Wilcox for a vacant seat on the NLRB. If both are confirmed, Democrats would take control of the five-member labor board.

Prouty declined to comment. Reuters first reported Prouty’s nomination.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Tuesday praised Biden in a tweet for “for acting quickly to return a pro-worker majority to the @NLRB.”

Once Democrats have a majority on the board, they are expected to move quickly to undo a slew of Trump-era precedents seen as favoring businesses over unions.

Biden backs legal changes to make it easier for workers to organize and join unions. On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said the Biden administration “will probably be the most pro-union of any we’ve seen before.”