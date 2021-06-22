Baht, Philippine peso extend falls, see stocks surge

Article content

The Thai baht approached nine-month lows

on Tuesday and the Philippine peso notched its sixth straight

session of losses, weighed down by the U.S. Fed’s recent hawkish

turn, though equity markets across Asia got a lift from Wall

Street’s robust close.

The baht fell to the lowest since Sept. 30, 2020,

while the peso stood just off 2-1/2-month lows, having

lost 2.2% so far this month. Like other emerging assets, both

have come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve

signaled it could raise interest rates in 2023.

Thailand is also pressured by COVID-19 curbs, which have

contained the country’s coronavirus outbreaks but hit revenue

from its key tourism sector.

“There is some hope that perhaps tourism can come back in

the fourth quarter this year if there is progress in vaccine

rollouts. But as of now, that is still only a hope,” said Sim

Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

The Bank of Thailand is likely to cut its economic growth

outlook at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while keeping

interest rates at a record low..

Philippines too is expected to leave its benchmark interest

rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy

meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.