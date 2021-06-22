Baht, Philippine peso extend falls, see stocks surge

The Thai baht approached nine-month lows

on Tuesday and the Philippine peso notched its sixth straight

session of losses, weighed down by the U.S. Fed’s recent hawkish

turn, though equity markets across Asia got a lift from Wall

Street’s robust close.

The baht fell to the lowest since Sept. 30, 2020,

while the peso stood just off 2-1/2-month lows, having

lost 2.2% so far this month. Like other emerging assets, both

have come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve

signaled it could raise interest rates in 2023.

Thailand is also pressured by COVID-19 curbs, which have

contained the country’s coronavirus outbreaks but hit revenue

from its key tourism sector.

“There is some hope that perhaps tourism can come back in

the fourth quarter this year if there is progress in vaccine

rollouts. But as of now, that is still only a hope,” said Sim

Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

The Bank of Thailand is likely to cut its economic growth

outlook at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while keeping

interest rates at a record low..

Philippines too is expected to leave its benchmark interest

rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy

meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in parts of the

Philippines underlines a need to ensure policy support for the

economy and Moh Siong noted the peso, down 1.4% versus the

dollar year-to-date, had weakened less than the baht which lost

about 5.4%.

“The central bank will continue to try to ensure that the

peso stays competitive,” Moh Siong added.

However, Thai shares eyed their best session in

nearly two weeks, while the Philippine and South Korean

bourses rose 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week,

snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.8% even as

the country’s total coronavirus cases passed the two million

mark.

In India, a record daily surge in COVID-19 vaccinations

powered the stock index past the 53,000 level for the

first time ever, while the blue-chip Nifty 50 hovered

close to its all-time high.

Investors now await testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome

Powell.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index include

Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67%

** Top gainer on the Thailand’s SETI was Copperwired

PCL, up 8.65%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 basis

points at 6.63%​​

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0641 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.10 -6.49 3.1 5.25

China

India -0.02 -1.42 0.81 13.53

Indones +0.07 -2.60 1.66 1.95

ia

Malaysi -0.10 -3.11 0.16 -3.23

a

Philipp -0.08 -1.42 0.63 -3.77

ines

S.Korea

Singapo -0.30 -1.86 0.02 9.66

re

Taiwan -0.03 +1.87 0.07 15.90

Thailan -0.25 -5.40 0.58 11.11

d

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata

Rao and Shounak Dasgupta)

