Baht, Philippine peso extend falls, see stocks surge

Article content
The Thai baht approached nine-month lows
on Tuesday and the Philippine peso notched its sixth straight
session of losses, weighed down by the U.S. Fed’s recent hawkish
turn, though equity markets across Asia got a lift from Wall
Street’s robust close.
The baht fell to the lowest since Sept. 30, 2020,
while the peso stood just off 2-1/2-month lows, having
lost 2.2% so far this month. Like other emerging assets, both
have come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled it could raise interest rates in 2023.
Thailand is also pressured by COVID-19 curbs, which have
contained the country’s coronavirus outbreaks but hit revenue
from its key tourism sector.
“There is some hope that perhaps tourism can come back in
the fourth quarter this year if there is progress in vaccine
rollouts. But as of now, that is still only a hope,” said Sim
Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.
The Bank of Thailand is likely to cut its economic growth
outlook at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while keeping
interest rates at a record low..
Philippines too is expected to leave its benchmark interest
rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy
meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Article content
A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in parts of the
Philippines underlines a need to ensure policy support for the
economy and Moh Siong noted the peso, down 1.4% versus the
dollar year-to-date, had weakened less than the baht which lost
about 5.4%.
“The central bank will continue to try to ensure that the
peso stays competitive,” Moh Siong added.
However, Thai shares eyed their best session in
nearly two weeks, while the Philippine and South Korean
bourses rose 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.
Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week,
snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.8% even as
the country’s total coronavirus cases passed the two million
mark.
In India, a record daily surge in COVID-19 vaccinations
powered the stock index past the 53,000 level for the
first time ever, while the blue-chip Nifty 50 hovered
close to its all-time high.
Investors now await testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome
Powell.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index include
Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67%
** Top gainer on the Thailand’s SETI was Copperwired
PCL, up 8.65%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 basis
points at 6.63%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0641 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan -0.10 -6.49 3.1 5.25
China
India -0.02 -1.42 0.81 13.53
Indones +0.07 -2.60 1.66 1.95
ia
Malaysi -0.10 -3.11 0.16 -3.23
a
Philipp -0.08 -1.42 0.63 -3.77
ines
S.Korea
Singapo -0.30 -1.86 0.02 9.66
re
Taiwan -0.03 +1.87 0.07 15.90
Thailan -0.25 -5.40 0.58 11.11
d
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata
Rao and Shounak Dasgupta)