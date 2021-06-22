Bad call? Bitfinex bears closed a block of Bitcoin shorts before the drop below $32K By Cointelegraph



Bad call? Bitfinex bears closed a block of Bitcoin shorts before the drop below $32K



price is still in a rut, trading near $33,000 and trapped in a downtrend that just seems to get worse with the passing of each day. As the price slumps, analysts have consulted with several technical and on-chain metrics to explain the price collapse, but none of these have picked up on the exact reason.

One area of interest has been the sharp rise in short positions at Bitfinex in the past week. Traders are placing exaggerated importance on these Bitcoin (BTC) margin shorts as if they are predictors of the current market crash. Still, as Cointelegraph previously reported, analysts forget that Bitcoin margin longs are usually much larger.

Bitfinex margin shorts (blue) vs. Bitcoin price in USD (orange). Source: TradingView

