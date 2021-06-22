Australian shale play Tamboran to debut, defying green energy push

Article content

MELBOURNE — Shale gas explorer Tamboran Resources is set to debut on the Australian bourse on June 30 in the country’s biggest oil and gas float in a decade, pitching itself as a growth story despite the world’s push toward greener energy.

Tamboran owns assets in the Beetaloo shale sub-basin in the Northern Territory, considered comparable to the prolific Marcellus Shale, the biggest U.S. natural gas field. It aims to start producing in 2025.

“If they can get the flow rates that are needed to be economic, the Beetaloo could have quite a big impact on the Australian gas industry,” said Daniel Toleman, an analyst at consultants Wood Mackenzie.

The Australian government, eager to see the remote basin developed, has committed A$224 million to improve roads and spur drilling there.

Beetaloo exploration was halted in 2016 when the Northern Territory banned hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. It lifted the ban in 2018.

A lack of infrastructure makes Beetaloo development challenging. The roads are so bad that during the wet season, trucks can’t enter. Tamboran is bringing sand from 2,000 km (1,200 miles) away in South Australia for fracking.

“It’s going to require billions of dollars to develop the Beetaloo. There’s a question where the appetite for that level of development capital is going to come,” said Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic.