Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.48% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.48%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 1.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.41% or 0.100 points to trade at 1.450 at the close. Meanwhile, Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 6.49% or 0.83 points to end at 13.62 and IGO Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.21% or 0.440 points to 7.520 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nufarm Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.16% or 0.10 points to trade at 4.52 at the close. Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 1.98% or 0.040 points to end at 1.980 and Appen Ltd (ASX:) was down 1.79% or 0.25 points to 13.71.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 804 to 569 and 395 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 7.41% or 0.100 to 1.450.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.76% to 12.021.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.17% or 3.10 to $1779.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.31% or 0.23 to hit $72.89 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.11% or 0.08 to trade at $74.82 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.29% to 0.7513, while AUD/JPY fell 0.14% to 82.99.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 91.953.