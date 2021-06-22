Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against variants found in India By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.
The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.
