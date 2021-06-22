Aston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie sports car By Reuters

(Reuters) – Carmaker Aston Martin said on Tuesday it was suing Nebula Project AG and its board members, claiming that the Swiss car dealer had failed to pay some customer deposits for orders of its Valkyrie sports car.

The London-listed company has also terminated its commercial agreement with the dealer, adding that going forward it will ensure that all deposits for special vehicles are received directly by Aston Martin and not through a third party.

“Both Aston Martin and its customers have been impacted by Nebula Project AG’s and its board members’ behaviour,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

The company also estimated a hit of up to 15 million pounds to 2021 results from the incident.

