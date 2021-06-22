As COVID-19 Declines, Nancrede Engineering Finds Facilities Face Another Deadly Disease: Legionnaires’

Article content

INDIANAPOLIS — Nancrede Engineering’s experience shows that just when you thought it was safe to return to the office or go on vacation, nature has another deadly surprise waiting for you: Legionnaires’ disease.

“When a facility is closed or at low occupancy, Legionella bacteria can grow. As offices and hotels reopen, visitors can be exposed to that bacteria,” said Chris Nancrede, President of Nancrede Engineering. “Simply taking a shower can lead to the often-fatal Legionnaires’ disease that is caused by Legionella bacteria.”

Legionnaires’ disease attacks the lungs and causes a severe type of pneumonia. It is estimated that the mortality rate is 10% and up to 25% in healthcare facilities. Legal costs for facility managers and owners can be over a million dollars per infected patient.

The CDC reports that Legionnaires’ disease has been on a rapid rise in the United States for the past decade but the limited use of facilities due to COVID-19 could cause this to escalate this summer as they reopen.

“Legionellosis cases typically peak in the summer and fall due to the heat, making this a ‘double-whammy’ when combined with these re-openings,” continued Nancrede. “These next few months pose a significant health risk to facility visitors and a major liability risk for facility owners.”