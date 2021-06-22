Argentina to limit exports of some beef cuts until end of year

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s government said on Tuesday that it will limit exports of some beef cuts through until the end of the year as part of its effort to control domestic food price inflation.

The government in May had banned beef exports for a month, sparking tensions with the powerful farm sector.

The country’s overall inflation rate is expected to approach 50% this year. Beef prices in Argentina, known for its barbecues and succulent steaks, is a touchy subject, especially with midterm legislative elections coming up in November.

In the 12 months through April, meat prices in Argentina soared 60% to 70%, according to official data. In the first four months of 2021, 28.8% of the 965,286 tonnes of beef produced in Argentina were exported, of which 76.6% went to China. (Reporting by Agustin Geist and Nicolas Misculin; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jonathan Oatis)