All Vital Details You Need To Know About Ace Certbolt Microsoft AZ-303 Exam Using Practice Tests

If you are planning to do something about your career, you should consider getting a Microsoft certification. The certificates of this vendor have helped loads of young as well as seasoned professionals over the years and brought a lot of benefits to them. There are many options that you can go for, one of which is Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert. To get this certification, the potential candidates will have to pass the Microsoft AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies exam.

Microsoft Azure is one of the most utilized Microsoft technologies because it has become one of the leading Cloud services in the world. If you want to become a true Azure expert, then this Microsoft exam will prove to be quite helpful. That is why here we are going to discuss this test in a lot more detail.

Target Audience

One of the most important things that you need to do before you take any certification test is to learn who this exam is for. As far as MS AZ-303 is concerned, it is important to mention that it is designed for the individuals who have experience in implementing and designing solutions that run on Microsoft Azure. This includes the tasks, such as security, storage, networking, and computing. The main responsibilities of an Azure Solution Architect are advising the stakeholders and translating the requirements into the real and reliable solutions. The main skills required to take this test include the knowledge of the IT concepts, such as disaster recovery, business continuity, security, virtualization, and networking.

Exam Information

Microsoft AZ-303 can be one of the most difficult exams that you take and that is why it is important that you study for it properly. One of the first things that you should learn about any test is its structure and features. The AZ-303 exam is 180 minutes long and consists of about 60 questions that are based on the multiple-choice format. The test costs $165, and the applicants will have to explore the following topics:

Implement & Monitor an Azure Infrastructure (50-55%)

Manage and implement hybrid identities;

Implement Azure Active Directory;

Implement virtual networking;

Automate configuration and deployment of resources;

Implement VMs for Linux and Windows;

Implement storage accounts;

Implement Cloud infrastructure monitoring.

Implement Management & Security Solutions (25-30%)

Manage security for applications;

Manage and implement Azure governance solutions;

Implement network security and load balancing;

Manage workloads in Azure.

Implement Solutions for Apps (10-15%)

Implement the contained-based applications;

Implement an application infrastructure.

Implement & Manage Data Platforms (10-15%)

Implement Azure SQL databases;

Implement NoSQL databases.

Conclusion

These were some of the most important things that you need to know about the Microsoft AZ-303 exam. Keep in mind that this test is quite difficult, especially if you take it lightly. There are various topics included in it, so if you want to pass the exam with flying colors, it is recommended that you devote the right amount of time to each section. The key is to work on your basic concepts because everything else is derived from them. Completing this certification test can be surely a great help for your career.