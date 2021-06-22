A16z taps Deutsche Telekom subsidiary as Celo validator By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The United States-based venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has picked T-Systems MMS validator group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom (OTC:), to delegate its native Celo (CELO) assets.

According to a notice on Deutsche Telekom’s website on Tuesday, T-Systems MMS is running the validator nodes via the company’s Open Telekom Cloud which reportedly delivers robust security capabilities.