A16z taps Deutsche Telekom subsidiary as Celo validator By Cointelegraph

A16z taps Deutsche Telekom subsidiary as Celo validator
The United States-based venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has picked T-Systems MMS validator group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom (OTC:), to delegate its native Celo (CELO) assets.
According to a notice on Deutsche Telekom’s website on Tuesday, T-Systems MMS is running the validator nodes via the company’s Open Telekom Cloud which reportedly delivers robust security capabilities.
