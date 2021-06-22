A review of SushiSwap roll-outs By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: A review of SushiSwap roll-outs
Launched in August 2020 as a fork of the Uniswap decentralized exchange, SushiSwap briefly surpassed its competitor. Now ranking third behind Uniswap’s v3 and v2, the DEX rolls out numerous integrations with major networks beyond its native blockchain to offer users a single entry point and lower fees.
The SushiSwap protocol is one of the largest proponents of a multi-chain future in decentralized finance as the DEX is already live on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Fantom. Data by Covalent provides insight on SushiSwap across these five chains.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.