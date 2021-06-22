A review of SushiSwap roll-outs By Cointelegraph

The SushiSwap protocol is one of the largest proponents of a multi-chain future in decentralized finance as the DEX is already live on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Fantom. Data by Covalent provides insight on SushiSwap across these five chains.

Launched in August 2020 as a fork of the Uniswap decentralized exchange, SushiSwap briefly surpassed its competitor. Now ranking third behind Uniswap’s v3 and v2, the DEX rolls out numerous integrations with major networks beyond its native blockchain to offer users a single entry point and lower fees.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.