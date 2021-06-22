3 Top Biotech Stocks To Bolster Your Portfolio By StockNews

Illumina (NASDAQ:), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), and Amgen (NASDAQ:) are 3 of the top biotech stocks. The sector has been an underperformer over the last few years but could start outperforming given the aging population, low valuation, and growth potential.Though the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has only gained 6.22% in 2021, compared to the 13% gain in the S&P 500, fundamentals for biotech companies continue to be attractive, as the cost of drug development has significantly declined.

In addition, the aging population ensures that demand for new therapies will remain strong. And many pharmaceutical companies have barren pipelines, so there’s potential for increased M&A activity for companies with promising treatments.

Therefore, investors should consider buying high-quality biotech stocks like Illumina (ILMN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), and Amgen (AMGN).

