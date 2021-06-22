19 New DeFi And ERC-20 Tokens Join Currency.com’s Regulated Trading Platform By DailyCoin



19 New DeFi And ERC-20 Tokens Join Currency.com’s Regulated Trading Platform



In a bid to help customers diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios with DeFi options, stablecoins, and popular ERC-20 tokens, Currency.com has added another 19 coins to its available listings.

Inclusion Of DeFi & ERC-20 Options Designed To Expand Overall Ecosystem Access

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve drastically, it has opened several opportunities for traders to capitalize on market fluctuations. Following the accelerated adoption of DeFi protocols and stablecoins across the globe, institutional traders and retail investors are seeking more ways than ever to diversify crypto investment portfolios.

To address the rising demand for more tradable assets, Currency.com, one of the largest regulated tokenized assets exchanges, has risen to the occasion after adding a fresh batch of tokens.

Since its inception, the platform has been bridging the gap between the new world of crypto and real-world financial assets, offering crypto investors the option to diversify their portfolios by accessing a diverse range of digital assets.

Continuing upon their mission of building a seamless financial democracy, Currency.com has incorporated 19 new ERC-20 and DeFi tokens with their platform. All of these tokens are now available for trading, paired with USDC and USDT.

The newly added digital assets include stablecoins, ERC-20 tokens, DeFi tokens, and tokens from some of the most promising blockchain protocols. Currency.com users can now invest in the US government-regulated USDC tokens and the Dai token, the decentralized stablecoin of MakerDAO. Both of these stablecoins exhibit enormous market capitalizations, topping $24 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.

DeFi Additions Grant New Opportunities To Clients

In addition to the stablecoins, Currency.com has also added nine new tokens from Ethereum’s growing DeFi ecosystem, including Aave’s AAVE token, UMA Protocol’s UMA, Kyber Network’s KNC, Yearn Finance’s YFI, SushiSwap’s SUSHI, Synthetix’s SNX, Bancor’s BNT, 0x’s ZRX, and Republic Protocol’s REN.

Another highly anticipated token, Wrapped (WBTC), an ERC-20 representation of Bitcoin, has also been added to the platform. With this ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin (BTC) on the blockchain, traders can invest in popular Ethereum-based DeFi apps with greater ease and transactability.

Apart from these tokens, the remaining set of tokens that have been added to the exchange include several promising protocols that serve different aspects of the burgeoning blockchain ecosystem.

These new options consist of OMG Network’s OMG token, Polygon’s native DOT tokens, Brave Browser’s BAT (LON:) tokens, Augur’s REP tokens, Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN tokens, Aragon’s ANT, and Band Protocol’s BAND tokens.

Greater Diversity Of Access & Ideas Arrives

With the addition of these tokens, the total number of tokenized assets, equities, and commodities on Currency.com has crossed the 2000 mark, allowing investors to diversify their digital assets well beyond cryptocurrencies alone.

Vitaly Kedyk, Head of Strategy at Currency.com, remarked, “In recent months, we have seen dramatic growth in interest for cryptocurrencies and assets. This is evident from the growing number of clients on Currency.com, which saw the number of active traders increase by more than 54% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to Q4 2020.”

Kedyk concludes, “To ensure we remain responsive to clients’ needs and evolving preferences, we have added 19 of the most popular ERC-20 and DeFi assets to Currency.com. We will also continue to grow our list of crypto assets to include more cryptocurrencies and tokens, including tokenized shares of leading companies and funds.”

