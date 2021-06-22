19 Celebrities Who Got College Degrees After Fame



Stefanie Keenan / Via Getty



America decided to prioritize her acting career when a professor told her about a young girl he’d been mentoring who told him that in order to understand her life, he needed to watch Real Women Have Curves — one of the only two films the actor had done before entering USC. She said, “What my professor really wanted me to understand was that my passion for acting and what I loved doing in the world had the power to be a tool.”