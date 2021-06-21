Zebpay will join organization proposing regulatory framework for crypto in India By Cointelegraph

Zebpay will join organization proposing regulatory framework for crypto in India
Cryptocurrency exchange Zebpay and others doing business in India will reportedly be joining IndiaTech, an association aimed at providing regulatory clarity for crypto in the country.
According to a Monday report from The Economic Times, executives from some of India’s crypto exchanges said their businesses are considering joining IndiaTech in an effort to pressure the government to regulate crypto, with Zebpay confirming it would be doing so. The report comes one month after the organization published a white paper which included policy recommendations for a regulatory framework for crypto assets and exchanges in India.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.