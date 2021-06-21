Home Business Zebpay will join organization proposing regulatory framework for crypto in India By...

Zebpay will join organization proposing regulatory framework for crypto in India By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Zebpay will join organization proposing regulatory framework for crypto in India

Cryptocurrency exchange Zebpay and others doing business in India will reportedly be joining IndiaTech, an association aimed at providing regulatory clarity for crypto in the country.

According to a Monday report from The Economic Times, executives from some of India’s crypto exchanges said their businesses are considering joining IndiaTech in an effort to pressure the government to regulate crypto, with Zebpay confirming it would be doing so. The report comes one month after the organization published a white paper which included policy recommendations for a regulatory framework for crypto assets and exchanges in India.