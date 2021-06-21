Yield curve flattens to lowest in months before rebounding

“By bringing forward rate hikes, the Fed is providing a

lowest level since February before rising slightly to 118.93

The spread between two-year notes and 10-year Treasuries hit its

lowest level since August 2020, before ticking back to 121.90.

five-year notes and 30-year bonds hit 107.80 basis points, its

Earlier in the session, the yield curve spread between

Treasuries had its largest increase since March 24, 2020.

jump since Jan. 6, while the spread between five- and 30-year

over the long term, 30-year Treasury yields had their biggest

In a sign that investors expect the U.S. economy to expand

check as market fears of out-of-control inflation subside.

short-term yields higher while keeping longer-duration yields in

The prospect of those sooner-than-expected moves have pushed

quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.

that 11 of 18 policymakers expected at least two

Economic projections released by the Fed on Wednesday showed

Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn at its policy meeting last week.

before rebounding on Monday as investors continued to digest the

briefly pushed yield spreads to their lowest levels in months

material headwind not only for any inflation that might not

prove transitory but also growth as well. Needless to say, such

a hawkish pivot is likely to remain topical for weeks to come –

a reality further reinforced by the lack of meaningful economic

data over the next several sessions,” said Ian Lyngen, head of

U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Two-year yields were flat at 0.2563%, while

10-year yields edged higher to 1.4853%. The two-year

yield hit 0.284%, its highest level since April 2020, on Friday.

Bond yields rise as prices fall.

“It feels like the Fed’s modest moves last week basically

got them in line with where the street was already. The bond

markets seem to agree with that, as the yield on the U.S.

10-year ended the week below 1.5%,” said Arthur Hogan, chief

market strategist at National Securities.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase window

on Monday took in a record $765.14 billion in cash, despite

technical adjustments made by the Fed last week on the

short-term interest rates it manages, in a sign there are few

investment options available in a low-yield environment.

The question of how and when the U.S. central bank will

start tapering its monetary support will likely hang over the

bond market until the central bank’s annual meeting at Jackson

Hole, Wyoming in late August.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the Fed’s

methodical rundown of its bond purchases after the last economic