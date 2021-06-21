XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.61749 by 18:49 (22:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 20.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $28.54153B, or 2.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.61718 to $0.77885 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.37%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.88692B or 3.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6172 to $0.9011 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 81.23% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,703.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.07% on the day.

was trading at $1,884.24 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $592.71363B or 46.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $218.46686B or 17.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.