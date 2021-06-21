XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $0.65805 by 12:34 (16:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $30.67446B, or 2.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.65393 to $0.77885 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 27.42%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.70880B or 3.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6539 to $0.9011 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.00% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,281.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.35% on the day.

was trading at $1,932.80 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $608.87030B or 45.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $227.23688B or 17.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.