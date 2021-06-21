Who Is Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic Track Star

After the race, the young athlete — who’s originally from Dallas — said that the year has been “crazy” for her, later revealing that her biological mother had passed away a week before the race. But, Sha’Carri added, “I’m still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do have on this Earth proud.”

“I’m highly blessed and grateful… My family is my everything. My everything until the day I’m done.” Sha’Carri Richardson with so many emotions after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. @usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics