Wheat jumps 1% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops below market expectations, stoking concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1% at $6.71 a bushel by 0213 GMT, having closed up 0.3% on Monday.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $14.12 a bushel, having firmed 0.5% on Monday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.2% at $6.60-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6% in the previous session.

* Crop ratings for spring wheat, grown in the drought-hit northern U.S. Plains, declined sharply in the past week, ahead of weekend storms that offered some relief. The USDA said just 27% of the crop was in good-to-excellent shape, a 10-point drop that was well below expectations.

* The U.S. corn crop was rated to be 65% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier and a point lower than the average estimate in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts ahead of the report.

* Soybeans were rated 60% good to excellent, in line with analyst expectations, but down 2 points from a week earlier. The USDA also said the U.S. soybean crop was 97% planted, on par with trade expectations.