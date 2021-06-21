Volvo Car partners with Northvolt to make batteries, start gigafactory By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volvo’s new electric car Volvo C40 Recharge is presented in Stockholm, Sweden March 2, 2021. Claudio Breciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Car Group, owned by China’s Geely Holding, on Monday announced https://www.media.volvocars.com/global/en-gb/media/pressreleases/283261/volvo-car-group-and-northvolt-to-join-forces-in-battery-development-and-production plans for a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory.
The companies aim to set up a research and development centre in Sweden that will begin operations in 2022, and start a gigafactory in Europe with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2026.
