U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.76% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 1.76%, while the index added 1.40%, and the index climbed 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 4.27% or 6.76 points to trade at 164.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 3.34% or 7.93 points to end at 245.28 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was up 2.95% or 3.04 points to 106.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.16% or 0.12 points to trade at 76.73 at the close. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 0.38% or 0.21 points to end at 55.88 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.66% or 1.57 points to 240.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.36% to 22.17, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was up 7.21% to settle at 85.03 and Hess Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 7.21% to close at 90.43.

The worst performers were Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.34% to 127.52 in late trade, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 2.45% to settle at 82.58 and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 1.94% to 380.91 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 57.58% to 9.8800, Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 49.20% to settle at 57.62 and Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 46.39% to close at 17.010.

The worst performers were Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 20.30% to 2.160 in late trade, Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.21% to settle at 12.5300 and Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.73% to 4.1300 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2432 to 753 and 118 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2051 rose and 1397 declined, while 143 ended unchanged.

Shares in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 57.58% or 3.6100 to 9.8800. Shares in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 49.20% or 19.00 to 57.62.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 13.62% to 17.88.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.81% or 14.25 to $1783.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.51% or 1.79 to hit $73.08 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.88% or 1.38 to trade at $74.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.48% to 1.1917, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 110.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 91.858.

