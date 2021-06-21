U.S. SEC probing SolarWinds clients over cyber breach disclosures -sources

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a probe into last year’s SolarWinds cyber breach, focusing on whether some companies failed to disclose that they had been affected by the unprecedented hack, two persons familiar with the investigation said on Monday.

The SEC sent investigative letters late last week to a number of public issuers and investment firms seeking voluntary information on whether they had been victims of the hack and failed to disclose it, said the persons, speaking under the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential investigations.

The agency is also seeking information on whether public companies that had been victims had experienced a lapse of internal controls, and related information on insider trading.

The agency is also looking at the policies at certain companies to assess whether they are designed to protect customer information, one of the people said.

The SEC’s press office declined to comment.

A spokesperson for SolarWinds, which provides a range of IT software, networks and systems, said in a statement: “Our top priority since learning of this unprecedented attack by a foreign government has been working closely with our customers to understand what occurred and remedy any issues.”