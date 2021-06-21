U.S. Commerce Department rescinds TikTok, WeChat prohibited transactions list By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A reflection of the U.S. flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S Commerce Department said Monday it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to impose severe restrictions on both Chinese-owned apps.
The withdrawals came after President Joe Biden earlier this month withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.
