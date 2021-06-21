Turkish Businessman Arrested in Austria on U.S. Fraud Charges

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A Turkish businessman was arrested in Austria over the weekend at the request of U.S. prosecutors who have charged him with helping a Los Angeles businessman and members of a Utah polygamist family launder $133 million.

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was accused of conspiring with businessman Lev Dermen and members of the Kingston family to launder proceeds defrauded from a U.S. program to promote clean fuels, according to an April 28 indictment unsealed Monday in Salt Lake City.

Korkmaz was detained on June 19 by Austrian authorities, the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday. The government said it would seek his Korkmaz’s extradition to face trial in the U.S., where he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of money-laundering conspiracy.

Korkmaz’s U.S. lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The indictment arose from the case against Dermen, who was convicted at trial last year, and Jacob and Isaiah Kingston, who pleaded guilty along with two other family members. Prosecutors said they cheated U.S. tax authorities of nearly $500 million by filing false claims for renewable energy tax credits and laundered $133 million through bank accounts in Turkey and Luxembourg controlled by Korkmaz. Dermen and Korkmaz were close friends at the time of alleged conspiracy, prosecutors said at trial.