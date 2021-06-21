Top 5 Offshore Software Development Companies in Vietnam – Selected by The Vietnam Software Industry Insights

Article content
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — Vietnam Software Development Industry Insights has helped more than 800 startups and enterprises find the right software development outsourcing companies in Vietnam. This article is about Top 5 Offshore Software Development Companies in Vietnam certified by Techtimes.com, The Vietnam Software Association.
The ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sector is one of the fastest-growing industries in Vietnam. In 2019, the sector had an average annual growth rate of up to 9.8 percent, with the annual revenue hitting $110 billion. The country is now emerging as one of the leading software development outsourcing countries in the world. Many companies in North America, Europe, Australia, and Singapore now consider Vietnam a strategic option when it comes to cutting costs.
Vietnam has business-friendly reforms, an improved regulatory environment, logistics, and a growing IT infrastructure. Apart from these factors, the country has also adopted a favorable education system that encourages IT courses.
Here we look at the top offshore software development companies in the country to help you find a reliable outsourcing partner.
1. Saigon Technology
Saigon Technology is one of the most reliable and trusted offshore software development firms in the country. The company specializes in delivering affordable and dependable offshore development services to different customers globally. These include repeated customers from Singapore, Europe, Canada, the US, Australia, and other countries. Since its inception in 2012, the company has proven records in delivering desired results on complex projects and small business solutions.
The company focuses on delivering the most cost-effective and best agile outsourcing solutions and software development offshoring solutions. Their customers fall in different fields, including e-business, e-finance, healthcare, transportation, media, logistics, and other industries. As the leading company on software development offshoring in the country, Saigon Technology has a team of highly skilled world-class professionals. Their technologies include .NET CORE, NodeJS, React JS, Android and iOS/ React Native app development services, Java, Angular JS, and PHP.
The company focuses on offering software development outsourcing and offshore software development services using different outsourcing engagement models. These models include project-based/ fixed price and outcome-based engagement models.
With over 100 talented software engineers, the company has successfully delivered digital solutions to many local and international brands. These include Recruiting.com, Abbott, Stone Forest, Standard Chartered, Topicus, Panasonic, and RSM Singapore. Thus, the company has the capacity to deliver high-quality and powerful software products.
Some of the software development services that it offers include custom web development, SaaS solutions development, custom mobile app development, and enterprise solutions development.
2. KMS Technology
https://www.kms-technology.com/
KMS Technology is another top company in the offshore software development space. The company specializes in delivering outsourcing services for both local and international customers. With a team of world-class experts, KMS Technology scales to ensure that they are able to deliver the desired results within the proven timelines.
Besides, the company has also invested in modern technologies and IT solutions, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing. KMS Technology also partners with renowned cloud providers and also works with most tech stacks. This allows the company to deliver top-quality products that guarantee sustainable business growth. Apart from custom software development services, the company also offers consulting and testing services. Data analytics, support services, and integration services.
3. Axon Active
Axon Active delivers offshore software development services based on the key elements of Agile methodology. The company is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, where it started in 2008 to help handle the challenges in the digital transformation journey. The company focuses on delivering affordable and flexible software development services.
In 2008, Axon Active opened its arm in Vietnam with a team of offshore software experts. The team has now grown in numbers and in terms of levels of expertise. The software industry requires a team with great adaptability and flexibility, which their engineers have mastered. Besides, the team applies the Agile methodology to ensure that their customers and the offshore team are more effective, efficient, and collaborative. Their team of IT experts applies Agile framework practices that include XP, Scrum, and other agile approaches like TDD, DevOps, Kanban, and BDD.
With the Agile frameworks, the company is able to make a high and worthy return on investment for businesses around the globe. The company is also expanding to other cities in the country to allow as many customers as possible to access their services. For instance, in 2011, Axon Active opened a new branch in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Axon Active also organizes communal programs in various parts of Vietnam, which ensures that they get a team of engineers with a world-class skill set. These programs include free courses for students in universities.
4. PycoGroup
This is another top offshore software development company that focuses on offering services to customers around the world. Apart from Vietnam, the company has offices in Hong Kong, Switzerland, the US, France, and Rwanda. But, their headquarters is in Brussels, Belgium.
PycoGroup offers various offshore services, including digital transformation, software consulting, and B.O.T. With over 20 years in the industry, the company has great expertise in delivering offshore software development services. It also has a team of passionate engineers who are up-to-date with the latest technologies.
Besides, PycoGroup has over 500 professionals and has offices on four continents. The company has worked with many popular brands, including Microsoft, Unilever, Adobe, and Volkswagen.
5. Netcompany
Netcompany was founded in 2000. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of digital transformation. With 20 years in the tech industry, the company has deep knowledge of industry-specific matters. Thus, they offer offshore teams that can help you develop innovative solutions that suit your goals quickly. These solutions enable any business to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.
With years of proven records in delivering successful projects, Netcompany has now become a trusted partner in digitalization. The company now works with various governments and large enterprises on different projects. It also offers end-to-end digital services that can benefit startups and small businesses.
Conclusion
In the era of globalization and technological advancement, offshore software development has become a core competence for many companies. Some of the top offshore software development companies are in Vietnam. This has made Vietnam one of the leading offshore software development outsourcing destinations in the world.
