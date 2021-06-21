Top 5 Offshore Software Development Companies in Vietnam – Selected by The Vietnam Software Industry Insights

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content 3. Axon Active https://www.axonactive.com/ Axon Active delivers offshore software development services based on the key elements of Agile methodology. The company is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, where it started in 2008 to help handle the challenges in the digital transformation journey. The company focuses on delivering affordable and flexible software development services. In 2008, Axon Active opened its arm in Vietnam with a team of offshore software experts. The team has now grown in numbers and in terms of levels of expertise. The software industry requires a team with great adaptability and flexibility, which their engineers have mastered. Besides, the team applies the Agile methodology to ensure that their customers and the offshore team are more effective, efficient, and collaborative. Their team of IT experts applies Agile framework practices that include XP, Scrum, and other agile approaches like TDD, DevOps, Kanban, and BDD. With the Agile frameworks, the company is able to make a high and worthy return on investment for businesses around the globe. The company is also expanding to other cities in the country to allow as many customers as possible to access their services. For instance, in 2011, Axon Active opened a new branch in Da Nang, Vietnam. Axon Active also organizes communal programs in various parts of Vietnam, which ensures that they get a team of engineers with a world-class skill set. These programs include free courses for students in universities. 4. PycoGroup https://pycogroup.com/home This is another top offshore software development company that focuses on offering services to customers around the world. Apart from Vietnam, the company has offices in Hong Kong, Switzerland, the US, France, and Rwanda. But, their headquarters is in Brussels, Belgium. PycoGroup offers various offshore services, including digital transformation, software consulting, and B.O.T. With over 20 years in the industry, the company has great expertise in delivering offshore software development services. It also has a team of passionate engineers who are up-to-date with the latest technologies. Besides, PycoGroup has over 500 professionals and has offices on four continents. The company has worked with many popular brands, including Microsoft, Unilever, Adobe, and Volkswagen. 5. Netcompany https://www.netcompany.com/int

Netcompany was founded in 2000. Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of digital transformation. With 20 years in the tech industry, the company has deep knowledge of industry-specific matters. Thus, they offer offshore teams that can help you develop innovative solutions that suit your goals quickly. These solutions enable any business to maintain a competitive edge in the industry. With years of proven records in delivering successful projects, Netcompany has now become a trusted partner in digitalization. The company now works with various governments and large enterprises on different projects. It also offers end-to-end digital services that can benefit startups and small businesses. Conclusion In the era of globalization and technological advancement, offshore software development has become a core competence for many companies. Some of the top offshore software development companies are in Vietnam. This has made Vietnam one of the leading offshore software development outsourcing destinations in the world.

