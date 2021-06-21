Thunderstorms cause damage in Chicago and leave thousands in the dark

Article content

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Chicago area on Sunday night after the National Weather Service said that a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” had touched down near Woodridge, a village in Illinois, causing damage to the area.

Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison’s (ComEd) website showed that more than 34,000 customers were without power as the thunderstorms swept through.

The tornado touched down near route 53/75th street in Woodridge, DuPage County, around 11 p.m. ET on Sunday.

About a dozen homes were damaged, and four people were rushed to area hospitals with minor injuries, CBS Chicago reported.

A CBS Chicago reporter tweeted https://bit.ly/35TlQxL that six people were injured in total and some residents were evacuated to nearby shelters.

The website of ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corp, showed more than 14,000 customers were without power in the DuPage County alone in Illinois while over 15,000 customers were in the dark in Cook County.

"The severe threat has diminished/ended for most of the Chicago metro area. Severe T-storm Watch remains in effect for a bit longer for Will, Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois, and northwest Indiana counties," NWS Chicago said on Twitter https://bit.ly/35FhCJQ.