Thousands of Commonwealth Edison customers without power as severe storms hit Chicago By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison’s (ComEd) website showed that over 34,000 customers were without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.
The website of ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:), showed more than 14,000 customers were without power in the DuPage County alone in Illinois while over 13,000 customers were in the dark in the Cook County.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.