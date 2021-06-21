The Coretec Group Appoints Matthew Kappers as CEO to Accelerate the Company’s Next Stage of Growth

Article content

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has appointed Matthew Kappers as its Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Mr. Kappers will also join CRTG’s board of directors.

Mr. Kappers has spent the last decade as a Partner and Managing Director of Concordia Financial Group, LLC, a merger & acquisition advisory firm. Prior to joining as CEO, Mr. Kappers was a consultant for The Coretec Group for the past two and half years. Mr. Kappers has extensive transactional and operational experience working with both startups and publicly traded companies.

“Matt brings a wealth of expertise. He has extensive experience working with the public markets and helping companies reach operational efficiency and executing strategic growth initiatives,” said Victor Keen, co-chairperson of the board. “We are fortunate to have Matt as CEO. He shares our passion and intimately understands our business.”

Mr. Kappers will be responsible for the next stage of growth for The Coretec Group. In March, the company closed on a $6.0 Million private placement offering. Mr. Kappers will further the use of the net proceeds to expand and accelerate the development of its CHS technology, as well as for working capital, general corporate purposes, and strategic investments.