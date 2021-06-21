Taiwan’s sizzling export order pace slows, but demand still strong

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s May export orders grew less sharply than expected but the government said the outlook for the island’s tech goods remains strong on sustained demand for telecommuting products during lockdowns worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for smartphones from technology firms such as Apple Inc also fueled orders, but was not as strong as had been expected.

Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 34.5% from a year earlier to $52.29 billion in May, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

That was the 15th month of expansion but the pace was slower than the median forecast of a rise of 40.15% in a Reuters poll.

The ministry attributed the strong performance to robust demand for smartphones, tablets and electronics parts for the automotive sector, which has been suffering from a global shortage of chips.

In April, export orders surged 42.6% from a year earlier to $54.93 billion.

Ministry official Huang Yu-ling said May’s growth rate underperformed expectations because of raw material shortages affecting orders for laptops and a slower pace of people exchanging old mobile phones for new ones, though demand still grew.