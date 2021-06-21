Swiss wealth manager Pictet appoints first female partner in 200-year history By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign bearing the logo of family owned private bank Pictet is pictured at the company headquarters in Geneva May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss wealth and asset manager Pictet Group on Monday appointed Elif Aktug as managing partner, the first woman to hold that position in the private bank’s 216-year history.

Francois Pictet will also become a managing partner from September pending regulatory approval for the two, which would expand the number of partners to nine, Geneva-based Pictet said in a statement.

The Pictet Group is a partnership of owner-managers, with principles of succession and transfer of ownership that have not changed since its foundation in 1805. It had 609 billion Swiss francs ($661.09 billion) under management or custody at the end of 2020.

Aktug has been with Pictet since 2011 as the lead fund manager of Pictet Asset Management’s Agora, a 2.5 billion euro ($2.97 billion) European equity strategy. Prior to that, she was a managing director with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) in London.

Francois Pictet joined the firm in 2015 as part of the Pictet Investment Office, the ultra-high-net-worth investment arm of Pictet Wealth Management.

“We’re delighted to welcome Elif and François to the Board of Partners, a step we’ve been planning since the end of 2020 to help manage the increased demands resulting from the strong growth of the firm,” senior managing Partner Renaud de Planta said.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

($1 = 0.9212 Swiss francs)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR