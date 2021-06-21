Surprisingly Strong Cash Position Could Bolster Genius Brands By StockNews



Surprisingly Strong Cash Position Could Bolster Genius Brands



It’s been a bumpy ride for Genius Brands (GNUS) stock holders, but the fiscal data supports a buy-and-hold position.Kid-focused streaming entertainment provider Genius Brands GNUS> offers a vast and expanding pipeline of children’s media content. Yet, not everyone takes GNUS stock seriously.

If your timing is good, it’s possible to double your money as a Genius Brands investor. This has actually happened in early 2021.

But again, the company has its detractors. There are a number of reasons for this. Mainly, it’s because some traders like to pigeonhole GNUS stock as a penny stock, or as a meme stock.

