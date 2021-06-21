Surprisingly Strong Cash Position Could Bolster Genius Brands By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Surprisingly Strong Cash Position Could Bolster Genius Brands

It’s been a bumpy ride for Genius Brands (GNUS) stock holders, but the fiscal data supports a buy-and-hold position.Kid-focused streaming entertainment provider Genius Brands GNUS> offers a vast and expanding pipeline of children’s media content. Yet, not everyone takes GNUS stock seriously.

If your timing is good, it’s possible to double your money as a Genius Brands investor. This has actually happened in early 2021.

But again, the company has its detractors. There are a number of reasons for this. Mainly, it’s because some traders like to pigeonhole GNUS stock as a penny stock, or as a meme stock.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR