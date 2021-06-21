Stablecoin inflows to exchanges dip as traders watch Bitcoin from the sidelines By Cointelegraph

Stablecoin inflows to exchanges dip as traders watch Bitcoin from the sidelines
The growth of stablecoin’s market cap and circulating supply has been one of the best indicators for attaining a general pulse on how participants in the market are feeling during bullish and bearish times.
Monitoring the Tether (USDT) treasury for large issuances was a common tactic used by analysts and traders to position themselves for a possible pump in the price of (BTC) and altcoins and previously this has been a good source of alpha for those willing to take a risk.
