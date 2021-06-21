Smith & Wesson Shoots Higher as Stellar Results Keep Street Happy By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) jumped more than 13%, still getting high off of last week’s earnings.

Shares are up more than 30% since the company reported after the close on June 17.

Earnings per share of $1.71 are the best on record on sales of $333 million, also the most on record, according to data compiled by Investing.com.

“Our employees more than doubled the prior year sales, passed a milestone of $1 billion in revenue, and by every financial and operating metric, have delivered the most successful year in the 169 year history of the company,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith said in a statement last week. “During the past fiscal year, the U.S. firearms market experienced record growth of 42%, meanwhile shipments from Smith & Wesson far surpassed the industry, growing by 70%.”