Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition – Enel CEO

MILAN — A shortage of personnel and basic materials are the main constraints to the pace of the energy transition for top power suppliers such as Europe’s largest utility Enel, the company’s Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Reuters.

The Italian group is the world’s biggest listed renewable energy company measured by installed capacity and has plans to spend 150 billion euros ($178.76 billion) of its own money to nearly triple its owned capacity to 120 gigawatts and cut carbon emissions by 80% through 2030.

In an interview for the Reuters Global Energy Transition conference, Starace said that while it would be possible to fund a more aggressive transition plan, capacity constraints would make it harder to grow any faster.

“The real limit is people… and shortages of raw materials,” he said. “How many people can you put together and train… to do this properly, motivating and retaining them all?”

Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the pandemic has caused supply bottlenecks for some raw materials as well as for specialist equipment for the renewables industry, he said.

“Today if you want wind turbines for 2022 delivery you won’t find any, perhaps for 2024,” he said.