Shareholders narrowly approve videogame maker Activision Blizzard CEO’s $155 million pay By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Robert Kotick, President and CEO of Activision Blizzard, takes part in a panel discussion titled “The Entertainment Industry: A Billion Ideas in Search of an Audience” at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 2, 2012. REU

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shareholders approved the $155 million pay package for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) chief executive Robert Kotick on Monday by a 54% margin, after the company took the rare move of delaying its vote on executive compensation by a week.

The maker of popular video games including World of Warcraft and Call of Duty faced campaigns from an investor group against its CEO’s payout, saying that the company had not addressed its concerns.

The investors criticized Activision Blizzard for extending Kotick’s employment contract through 2023, a time period that they say is too short to meaningfully reduce his pay.

