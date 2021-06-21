Scott Disick On Dating Young Women Is So Cringe

“Everybody gets this wrong.”
He asked Scott Disick about the public perception that he only dates “much younger” women, and Disick fired back.
And his answer is… the worst.
“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he said. “I don’t go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me ’cause I look young.”
My whole body is cringing.
Disick also revealed his feelings about Kourtney’s budding romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, saying, “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”
Except, of course, Kourtney is 42 and Travis is 45. Really makes you think.
