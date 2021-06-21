Scott Disick On Dating Young Women Is So Cringe

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“Everybody gets this wrong.”

MCS

Andy Cohen, this era’s most fearless interviewer, leaves no drama unexplored.


Inside Amy Schumer / Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

He asked Scott Disick about the public perception that he only dates “much younger” women, and Disick fired back.

And his answer is… the worst.

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he said. “I don’t go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me ’cause I look young.”


Zak Bennett / Via AFP via Getty Images

My whole body is cringing.


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

Before Amelia, he was dating 22-year-old Sofia Richie.


Rachel Murray / Via Getty Images for Rolla’s

Disick also revealed his feelings about Kourtney’s budding romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, saying, “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”


Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Via Getty

Except, of course, Kourtney is 42 and Travis is 45. Really makes you think.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR