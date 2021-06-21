Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.63% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.63%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 9.91% or 1.72 points to trade at 19.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:) added 8.38% or 3.85 points to end at 49.80 and Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 6.02% or 1.42 points to 25.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Advanced Petrochemical Company (SE:), which fell 2.10% or 1.60 points to trade at 74.50 at the close. Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Svcs (SE:) declined 2.00% or 1.40 points to end at 68.60 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was down 1.93% or 1.00 points to 50.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 114 to 74 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 9.91% or 1.72 to 19.08. Shares in Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 6.02% or 1.42 to 25.00.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.47% or 1.05 to $72.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.97% or 0.71 to hit $74.22 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.55% or 9.80 to trade at $1778.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.48% to 4.4691, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 91.890.