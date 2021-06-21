Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.28% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.28%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 9.91% or 1.72 points to trade at 19.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 6.23% or 1.47 points to end at 25.05 and BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (SE:) was up 5.18% or 1.55 points to 31.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:), which fell 2.04% or 1.20 points to trade at 57.50 at the close. National Gypsum Company (SE:) declined 2.32% or 1.20 points to end at 50.60 and Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Svcs (SE:) was down 1.86% or 1.30 points to 68.70.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 88 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 9.91% or 1.72 to 19.08. Shares in Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 6.23% or 1.47 to 25.05. Shares in BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.18% or 1.55 to 31.45.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.36% or 0.26 to $71.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.33% or 0.24 to hit $73.75 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.94% or 16.60 to trade at $1785.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.31% to 4.4614, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.060.

