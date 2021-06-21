Russia, Myanmar junta leader commit to boosting ties at Moscow meeting By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, and Myanmar’s junta leader discussed security issues in Moscow on Monday and committed to further strengthening bilateral ties, Russia’s Security Council said in a statement.
Myanmar’s junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, flew to Moscow on Sunday to attend a security conference this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on Monday said President Vladimir Putin would not be meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Interfax reported.
