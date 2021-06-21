Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin



Theta Fuel (TFUEL): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



The effects of future updates on Theta fuel cannot be over-emphasized as the project recently soared in value.

The Most prominent of the developments is the forthcoming Mainnet 3.0 update, which is slated for release on 30th June.

A further milestone reached by the network is the launch of one-click delegated staking for the Theta web wallet.

At the time of writing, Theta Fuel is trading at $0.5293, according to data obtained from CoinMarketCap.

Crypto enthusiasts are well aware of the boost that innovations and developments can give to the value of cryptocurrencies, and this has spawned the adage of buying a rumor and selling the news. The community around Theta Fuel has been agog with excitement following the unveiling of several proposed innovations, setting the price of the asset on an upwards trajectory.

The most prominent development on the cards is the launch of the network’s upcoming Mainnet 3.0 update which boasts a slew of new features. Recent developments include the addition of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as validators to the network and the addition of one-click delegated staking to the Theta web wallet.

Theta Fuel Is Leaving Others in the Dust

Theta Fuel is undergoing the most epic price rally of its lifetime, surpassing its previous all-time high to set a new record, trading at $0.6807. It managed this feat just five days ago after gaining a staggering 66% value, while competing crypto prices in the market consistently almost across the board. Theta Fuel has made impressive advances across the stellar network thanks to this rise in value.

A major development, worthy of plaudits, is the announcement that the sports and talent agency ‘Creative Artists Agency’ have become external validators to the network. The agency joins Samsung (KS:), Google (NASDAQ:), and Sony (NYSE:) in becoming a validator which gave rise to a buying frenzy in the network.

The revelation of one-click delegated staking on the Theta web wallet is another watershed moment for the network. The tech creates a simplistic method for earning rewards without the complexities of yield farming. These offerings were instrumental in making Theta Fuel the third ranking cryptocurrency in the top 100 largest cryptos, reaching a new all-time high in the wake of the crash on May 19th.

On the Flipside

The release of Theta Mainnet 3.0 has been postponed from April 21st, to June 30th.

An official announcement claimed that the delay in rolling out the Mainnet was “to incorporate some building blocks for longer-term NFT vision.”

The Future: Theta Mainnet 3.0

Theta’s Mainnet 3.0 launch, which is billed for release on June 30th, is the main talking point of the Theta network at the moment. With 14 days to go, Mainnet 3.0 introduces Tfuel staking, burning, and Uptime mining. The third iteration of the Mainnet is a widely anticipated update and was formerly slated for release on April 21st, but was later rescheduled for June 30th.

The upgrade is set to arrive alongside a supposed moderate increase in gas fees on the network after Theta Labs stated that the increase would be necessary to smoothly run the Network.

At the time of writing, Theta Fuel is trading at $0.5293 and has a market capitalization of $2.8 billion, ranking it as the 41st largest crypto in terms of market capitalization. It is widely expected that the launch of the third iteration of the Mainnet will see Theta Fuel command a larger portion of the crypto market share.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin