Raoul Pal Tells Why He Is Bullish on Ethereum Than Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Raoul Pal has unveiled that he is more bullish on than .

Pal mentioned his crypto portfolio in an online podcast.

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal has expressed his thoughts on why he is always bullish on Ethereum (ETH) compared to the flagship crypto Bitcoin (BTC).

Of note, Pal mainly discussed his crypto portfolio in an online podcast dubbed “Raoul Pal on the Inevitability of Crypto”. In the discussion, Pal mentioned that he got interested in ETH when he saw that Metcalfe’s Law does not involve Bitcoin.

Pal explained,

So I started trying to understand more about Metcalfe’s Law, how it affected the mobile phone industry, the internet, and then stuff like Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), and all of that. And so that was the huge breakthrough for me was figuring out all of this and that ETH was actually gaining faster adoption than Bitcoin.

Not this alone, Pal again said that the crypto space is on the verge of increasing to the mainstream interest. “The entire digital asset space is growing about 113 percent a year”. Also,

Pal further said that the Ethereum network holds the greatest position in the growing popularity of the crypto space today. Furthermore, Pal even emphasized that Ethereum is currently the frontrunner when it comes to the fastest adoption of any technology. More so, Pal said that he planned to invest in other crypto-assets apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

I wanted to allocate money into a basket of other alts. I didn’t know which ones. I knew ETH and Bitcoin I wanted. I have no idea which other project is going to get proper network effects.

