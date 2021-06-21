Raisi Set to Speak as Nuclear Talks Drag On: Iran Snapshot

Article content

By Paul Wallace and Sylvia Westall

Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna and how they are affecting energy markets.

Latest Developments

Envoys in Vienna said Sunday they would need more time to hammer out a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, pushing deliberations well into the summer. It’s the third time since talks began in April that negotiators have missed self-imposed deadlines to rejuvenate the agreement that would lift U.S. sanctions on Iran in exchange for it scaling back atomic activities.

This came after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday was declared the winner of Iran’s presidential election. While Raisi’s win isn’t expected to derail efforts to return the U.S. to the accord, the upcoming change in administration has complicated diplomacy. The president-elect is himself subject to sanctions and Iran says they must be removed. Envoys now want to seal an agreement before mid-August, when Raisi takes over from Hassan Rouhani, who helped seal the original deal in 2015.

