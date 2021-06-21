Quppy To Become Financial SuperApp for Pandemic-Hit Market By CoinQuora



Quppy To Become Financial SuperApp for Pandemic-Hit Market



Quppy has launched a platform fit for the changed market needs of the pandemic-hit world.

Its aim is to become an all-in-one financial superapp with global solutions.

Quppy will begin offering services in Latin America soon, in local and international currencies.

Largescale lockdowns, as well as worldwide social distancing regulations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have shifted the world dynamic completely. At the same time, they have opened up doors to new opportunities for many fintech businesses. Customers globally have welcomed digital solutions and contactless payments as an alternative to traditional finance methods.

Building on this, and adjusting its business operations to the changed market landscape, European fintech startup Quppy has also taken several important steps towards its goal of becoming an all-in-one financial superapp.

Launched in 2017, the company spotted opportunities during the pandemic and began first by providing instant mobile top-ups in digital and fiat currencies directly from its mobile application. Since then it has integrated instant account top-ups with most banks and payment cards, even enabling connection with PayPal.

A representative from the company stated that when Quppy started, the company’s initial focus was to build a comfortable, unique, all-in-one solution for operations with digital currencies. Once the company achieved this, they went to explore further problems that their clients might be facing. They said:

“So we started to build a truly all-in-one financial solution to provide our customers with unique, personal banking, everyday financial experience. This problem became more crucial last year, with the quarantine, when local bank offices were closed.”

As of now, they are working on building a card consolidator. This will enable users to choose whichever card or account they prefer for making payments.

The Quppy team has recently also announced the closing of its investment B-round, valued at €25 million. Marking this milestone, CEO Dmitry Nikiforov stated, “[Quppy is] proud to close this round despite general decrease in financial activity on both EU and US markets. Our metrics, including the constantly growing number of customers, of partners, a widening range of services we offer our clients and our expansion to Latin America show that we are responsive to market tendencies and clients’ needs.”

Looking forward, Quppy aims to expand their solutions to Latin America, offering services in local currencies as well as Euros and British Pounds.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

