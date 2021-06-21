Polywhale Finance founders accused of rug pull amid abrupt shut down By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Polywhale Finance founders accused of rug pull amid abrupt shut down

Developers of Polywhale Finance, a leading yield farm on the Polygon network, have abandoned the project in what appears to be an elaborate exit scam worth over $1 million, cryptocurrency news outlet Crypto Briefing reported Monday.

Polywhale Finance’s founders are being accused of pulling a “soft rug” exit scam by selling their tokens during the latest crypto market price collapse. In a Telegram group devoted to the project, Polywhale Finance cited poor tokenomics, a negative market outlook and competition as the biggest reasons for folding. However, community members have attributed the hasty exit to malicious intent.