Pete Davidson Has No Idea If He’s Returning To SNL

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“Everything is kind of up in the air right now.”

Don’t ask Pete Davidson what his plans are for the future because he’s still trying to figure it out.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” Davidson said. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I got to talk to Lorne [Michaels],” he added. “It’s a big cast. There’s a lot of new guys in there and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

Davidson recently filmed the “emotional” season 46 finale of SNL and revealed what it was like to do that during the coronavirus pandemic.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life. I started there with acne and left with tattoos,” he said. “It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“The last show [had] a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional,” Davidson continued. “It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It was definitely the weirdest batch of sketches I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And the weirdest circumstances. But I think the most memorable season I’ve had there.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that SNL won’t be the same without Davidson. He’s become one of the most favorite cast members on the show.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR